Barcelona confirm it officially: Italian talent flees to London in a mysterious deal

Barcelona confirmed on Friday evening that young Italian forward Giulia Dragoni, 19, has joined Chelsea, sealing a move that had been on the cards for days and stripping the Catalan giants of one of their brightest prospects for the English Premier League.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" broke the story last Tuesday. British outlet "The Athletic" then confirmed Chelsea as the player's final destination, and the two clubs eventually thrashed out a definitive agreement that cleared the way for the official announcement.

Details of the financial deal

Neither club revealed the fee. According to "Mundo Deportivo", the deal was done for a sum exceeding 500,000 euros but staying below 600,000 euros in fixed costs, with a series of variable clauses that could push the figure higher in future depending on Dragoni's performance and achievements with the London side.

The Italian forward has signed a long-term contract running for four seasons until the summer of 2030, with the option of an extra year until 2031. It is a clear vote of confidence in the young player's ability and future potential.