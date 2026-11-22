Barcelona set an unwanted historic record after conceding two goals within the first 7 minutes of their match against Villarreal on Sunday in the 13th round of La Liga, a shocking start for the Catalan side at the Spotify Camp Nou.
Tajon Buchanan put Villarreal ahead in the fifth minute, and Tani Oluwaseyi added a second in the seventh.
Read also
Video: Maghreb derby in Ligue 1 as Amoura and El Abdi score and Hakimi responds
Unstoppable: Messi receives another award after historic records
According to Spanish statistics account "MisterChip", Barcelona hadn't been two goals down 7 minutes into a La Liga match since 21 December 1980. That day, Athletic Bilbao struck in the fourth and seventh minutes, both goals coming from Manu Sarabia, father of current Espanyol coach Eder Sarabia.
Sarabia went on to complete his hat-trick as Barcelona lost 4-1.
Sunday's collapse, though, had no precedent at the Catalan club's home ground. Never before in their La Liga history had Barcelona conceded twice so quickly on their own turf.
Oluwaseyi's strike, which made it 2-0 after just 6 minutes and 10 seconds, is also the fastest second goal Barcelona have ever conceded at home in La Liga.
The previous quickest came against Valencia in 1932, when Barcelona trailed by two by the eighth minute before fighting back to win 3-2. Against Real Madrid in 2025, they conceded the second in the 14th minute, then turned the match around to win 4-3.
Buchanan's goal meant plenty to the Canadian, too. He has scored just two goals in 29 La Liga away matches.
Both have come against Barcelona. The first arrived in Villarreal's 3-2 win at Montjuïc in 2025, the second on Sunday, a right-footed strike from outside the box.
Villarreal have now scored 11 goals in their last 4 La Liga visits to Barcelona's home ground.
Only 5 teams have ever managed 11 or more across 4 consecutive visits to Barcelona in La Liga history.
Athletic Bilbao top the list with 14 goals between 1942 and 1946. Real Madrid follow with 13 between 1960 and 1964.
Atletico Madrid scored 12 between 1994 and 1996, matching the tally Hércules put together between 1941 and 1956.
Villarreal's 11 across their last four visits, between 2024 and 2026, equals the mark Deportivo La Coruña set between 2001 and 2003.
Barcelona kicked off top of La Liga on 33 points, ahead of second-placed Real Madrid only on goal difference. Real had earned a late 2-1 win over visitors Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday.
They'd trailed by a goal before Jude Bellingham and Carlos Espí snatched the win.
View Author Profile
Professional Summary
A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.
I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.
Personal Background & Football Philosophy
My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.
One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.
Areas of Expertise
Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:
Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.
Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.
Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.
Career Milestones & Highlights
Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.
All-Time Favorite XI:
Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.
Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.
Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.
Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.