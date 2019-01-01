Barcelona complete permanent signing of Nigerian star Asisat Oshoala

The Nigerian forward will continue to ply her trade in Spain for the next two years after impressing on loan

have exercised the option to sign striker Asisat Oshoala on a permanent deal from Dalian Quanjian.

The 24-year-old initially joined Barcelona on a six-month loan deal in January following the postponement of the 2019 Chinese Women's Super League. She went on to establish herself in the team with eight goals after 11 games in all competitions.

The Nigeria international was in fine form for Llius Cortes' side in the Liga Iberdrola and Uefa with her attacking prowess.

Her impressive performances convinced the club to hand her a two-year contract that will keep her in Catalonia until June 2022.

Oshoala was part of Barcelona's fairytale run to the Uefa Women's Champions League final and scored the consolation goal in their 4-1 loss to in Budapest.

Her Champions League final appearance and goal saw her make history in elite European competition for Africa.

"Asisat Oshoala and FC Barcelona are to sign a new contract that ties the player to the Catalan club until 30 June 2022, following the agreement for the Nigerian international to be transferred to the club from Chinese side Dalian Quanjian," the club announced on their website.

"The 24-year-old striker came to Barça last January 31 on what was originally a loan move. In her four months here, Oshoala has played in eleven competitive fixtures and returned eight goals, including what will always be the team’s first ever goal in a Champions League Final, although it wasn’t enough to bring the trophy back from Budapest.



"Voted African Women’s Footballer of the Year three times, she is currently away with her national team preparing for the World Cup in , where the Super Falcons share a tough group with the host nation, Norway and .

"For that reason, she is unable to put pen to paper right now, but will be doing so as soon as her schedule permits."

Before reuniting with her club teammates later this year, Oshoala will be aiming to inspire Nigeria in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France this summer.