Barcelona boss Setien says La Liga restart plans are 'unworkable'

Plans are reportedly in place for Spanish football to resume as early as next month, but Quique Setien is not sure that it is a possibility.

boss Quique Setien says the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF)'s proposals for the season resuming are "unworkable" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

No football has been played in 's top flight since March in an attempt to slow down the spread of Covid-19, which has killed over 19,000 people in the country.

With lockdown measures being eased, La Liga president Javier Tebas suggested last week that the league could be back up and running by May 29 at the earliest.

According to a leaked proposal, players and coaching staff would be quarantined in a hotel or in their club's training ground to prevent an outbreak, with regular tests to be carried out ahead of games.

However, Barcelona head coach Setien, whose side lead by two points at the top of the division, is pessimistic about the apparent plans to complete the season.

"Everyone wants to be ready for when the season starts again, but that cannot happen until the health authorities can guarantee that there will be no problems," Setien told radio station RAC1.

"I have read the protocol and the reality is I don't know if it can be carried out as it is written. I think it's unworkable. I think it's very difficult logistically."

RFEF officials reportedly met on Thursday, with contingency plans if the season cannot resume said to have been high on the agenda.

Reports in Spain suggest the current top four - Barcelona, Real Madrid, and - will be awarded berths for next season if there is no resumption.

Setien has seen the start of his Barcelona management career truncated by coronavirus, however he acknowledges the difficulty of the situation and how football needs to take a back seat until it is absolutely safe to resume.

Barca are currently top of La Liga, but Setien would not be comfortable with his team being handed the title should the league be abandoned.

He said: "The situation is what it is, I don't know if this means it is OK to give to us the Liga title, I won't feel like a champion even having a larger lead than when I arrived, when we were equal with Real Madrid.

"This is a very hard situation for everyone and what matters to me is to find a solution ASAP for going out and being able to see others, and helping people who are suffering this situation with more intensity."