Frenkie de Jong's serious knee injury could have major consequences for FC Barcelona's transfer plans, Marca reports. If the Netherlands international's recovery proves disappointing in the coming weeks, the Catalans will go all out for Rodri. According to various international media outlets, the Manchester City midfielder favours Barça.

De Jong is sidelined with a tear in the medial collateral ligament of his left knee. The midfielder suffered the injury during the World Cup after a collision with Quinten Timber in a Netherlands training session.

Following his return to Barcelona, De Jong underwent several medical examinations that confirmed the seriousness of the injury. He then chose, against the club's advice, conservative treatment and for now does not need surgery.

Barcelona did not give an expected recovery timeline, but according to Marca, De Jong should be match fit within two months thanks to his conservative treatment. Half of that period has now passed, and there are major doubts within the club over whether the treatment is working. Marca adds that surgery cannot be ruled out if the treatment does not produce the desired result.

Any procedure would extend the recovery period by two to three months and completely change the plans of the sporting leadership. Barcelona were not initially planning to sign a new midfielder and, despite De Jong's injury, they remain open to the departure of Marc Casadó, who plays in the same position.

Longer term, there are also concerns within the club about De Jong's physical condition. The Dutchman has already missed 56 matches over the past three seasons due to various injuries, which according to Marca is causing concern for both head coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco.

Deco has therefore already gathered information on Rodri and several other midfielders. Barcelona initially kept their distance because they believed the 30-year-old Manchester City holding midfielder was virtually done with Real Madrid.

RMC Sport and The Athletic report, however, that Rodri favours Barcelona and that both Real Madrid and Manchester City have been informed of that. "Sources close to the situation say that he is attracted by the football FC Barcelona play," writes The Athletic. "Moreover, he knows many of the players at the club well and is friends with them."

City are asking for around €80 million, but could potentially agree to €60 million to €70 million. Rodri has only one year left on his contract in Manchester.