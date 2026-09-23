Hansi Flick may have found his tactical fix for Barcelona's ailing defence. Andreas Christensen faces more than a month and a half on the sidelines after picking up an injury against Sevilla, and the coach has been searching for answers.

According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", young Ghanaian defender Hafiz Gariba (19) is now emerging as a remarkable candidate to bolster the first team. He has dazzled with Barcelona's reserve side and kept a clean sheet in each of the first three league matches.

How did Barcelona snatch the jewel from the fangs of Real Madrid?

Gariba's arrival reads like a screenplay. His journey started in the destitute alleys of Accra before the "Marcet" foundation discovered him. Bureaucratic obstacles blocked his move to the senior side as soon as he reached Spain, so he turned out for "Cudolar" in the Catalan fourth division.

Modest surroundings, yet his performances sent a resounding echo through the scouting networks of both giants. Real Madrid and Barcelona both dispatched scouts to watch Gariba, and both tabled official offers to sign him at exactly the same time, according to "Sport".

Barcelona's board settled the battle cleverly. Academy official Toni Hernandez moved fast, sold the player on the Catalan project and secured his official switch to "La Masia". Real Madrid lost the bet.

The ideal tactic for Flick's style

"Sport" noted that Gariba quickly shook off the rotten luck that dogged the start of his summer. A sudden virus struck him down and cost him a place in the England camp. The Ghanaian defender regained his fitness at just the right time to become an untouchable pillar in the reserve line-up.

That form caught the eye of Flick, who knows the player's qualities inside out. The German's system relies on defending high up the pitch and demands defenders with the pace to recover and cover the spaces in behind. That is Gariba's most prominent trait.

Fixtures are piling up and injuries are mounting, so Gariba's stock keeps rising. He could yet prove the winning card in the first team, allowing Barcelona to reward their fans with a deal that time has already shown to be a masterstroke at the expense of their fiercest rival.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth in the Kooora forums