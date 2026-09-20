Barca chief Joan Laporta sharply criticises Atletico Madrid in the dispute over Julian Alvarez: "Then they let the mask slip"

Joan Laporta did not hold back over the weekend in the bizarre mud-slinging match over Julian Alvarez. After Barcelona's ten-hour general assembly on Saturday, the long-running feud with Atletico Madrid naturally came up.

"They acted offended because there was no way to justify their behaviour. We did what is usually done: there was an exchange between the clubs, and afterwards I also spoke personally with Gil Marín."

The Atletico chief told Laporta that Alvarez would not be joining Barcelona because the Madrid club had no alternative to replace their best striker. So far, so normal.

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What are Atletico and Barcelona accusing each other of?

That, however, was not the end of it. Atleti then behaved "completely inappropriately", Laporta complained. "I don't know what that was down to, although I can imagine it, but I have no proof," he said. "We received messages that they would sell him to every club except Barca. Then they dropped the mask and said it openly."

For now, though, Barcelona have parked the Alvarez issue, presumably until the next transfer window. It is "in the past, and we are very satisfied with the squad we have, and the coach is also very happy".

Last summer, Alvarez and Barca had an intense flirtation that played out very publicly. During the World Cup, for example, the Argentinian said he had already announced his departure from Madrid internally. But Atletico would not budge. Shortly before the end of the transfer window, a club official told Marca: "The chance of us selling him to Barca is zero per cent. In this case, it is not about money, but about dignity. A campaign was launched with lies and half-truths."

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How has the season gone so far for Julian Alvarez?

On the pitch, neither Alvarez nor Atletico have benefited from any of it. Muscular problems have hampered him, and he has looked mentally affected after the summer saga and the clear dislike from his own fans. So far, the striker has barely made a notable impact.

The 26-year-old has played just 55 minutes in La Liga across two brief appearances. He has not been involved in a goal. He did recently play 90 minutes at Liverpool at the start of the Champions League campaign and also registered an assist, although Atletico lost 2-1. Barcelona, meanwhile, are steamrolling the league without Alvarez. Hansi Flick's side have seven wins and 31:7 goals to their name so far.