Barca chief Joan Laporta sharply criticises Atletico Madrid in the dispute over Julian Alvarez: "Then they dropped the mask"

Joan Laporta did not hold back at the weekend in the bizarre mud-slinging match over Julian Alvarez. Barcelona's ten-hour general assembly on Saturday naturally brought the long-running feud with Atletico Madrid back into focus.

"They acted offended because there was no way to justify their behaviour. We did what is usually done: there was an exchange between the clubs, and afterwards I personally spoke with Gil Marín."

Laporta said the Atletico chief told him Alvarez would not be joining Barcelona because the Madrid club had no alternative to replace their best striker. So far, so normal.

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What are Atletico and Barcelona accusing each other of?

In the end, though, Atleti behaved "completely inappropriately", Laporta complained. "I don’t know what caused it, I can imagine it, but I have no proof," he explained. "We received messages saying they would sell him to every club except Barca. Then they dropped the mask and said it openly."

For now, though, Barcelona consider the Alvarez issue closed, presumably until the next transfer window. It is "in the past, and we are very satisfied with the squad we have, and the coach is also very happy".

Last summer, Alvarez and Barca had an intense flirtation that played out very publicly. During the World Cup, for example, the Argentinian said he had already announced his departure from Madrid internally. But Atletico dug in. Shortly before the end of the transfer window, a club official told Marca: "The chance of us selling him to Barca is zero per cent. In this case, it is not about money, but about dignity. A campaign was launched with lies and half-truths."

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How has Julian Alvarez’s season gone so far?

On the pitch, it has not paid off for either Alvarez or Atletico. Muscular problems have hampered him, and he has looked mentally affected after the summer saga and the clear dislike from his own fans. The striker has barely played any meaningful part so far.

So far, the 26-year-old has managed just 55 minutes in La Liga across two brief appearances. He has not registered a goal contribution. He recently played 90 minutes away at Liverpool in the Champions League opener and also recorded an assist, although Atletico lost 2-1. Barcelona, meanwhile, are tearing the league apart without Alvarez: Hansi Flick’s side have seven wins and a goal record of 31:7 so far.