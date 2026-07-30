The Football Association has toughened the sanctions for discriminatory and racist behaviour ahead of the start of the 2026-2027 season.

The Football Association's website stated that it is fully committed to providing a football environment free from discrimination, and that commitment has driven it to take stricter measures against racism on the pitch.

Under the updated guidelines, regulatory commissions must now impose a suspension of no fewer than 10 matches whenever racist behaviour occurs.

Those commissions can push the ban beyond 10 matches if they are satisfied that significant aggravating factors exist. They may also drop below the 10-match mark where one or several influential mitigating factors apply. Even then, the sanction cannot fall below a 6-match suspension.

Rule E3.2 of the Football Association's regulations defines an "aggravated breach" as any improper behaviour that includes an express or implied reference to one or more of the following characteristics: ethnic origin, colour, race, nationality, religion, sex, gender or disability.

The Football Association's website continued: "If the aggravated breach was committed in writing only or via any means of communication, and there is an additional prescribed mitigating factor, the regulatory commission may consider imposing a sanction of fewer than 6 matches. However, any such decision must be in the interest of combating discrimination in football, and in all cases the commission must impose a sanction of no fewer than 3 matches in these situations."

Repeat offenders face harsher treatment. Any subsequent "aggravated breaches" committed by individual participants will be dealt with in the utmost seriousness, and the punishment will be more severe than the sanction handed down for the first or previous breach.

Where a regulatory commission finds that an individual participant has committed two or more "aggravated breaches" on separate occasions, it can impose any sanction it deems appropriate and proportionate. That includes a ban of more than 12 matches, or a time-based suspension of any duration in the most serious cases.

Time-based sanctions are also an option for any individual participant when match-based punishments do not suit their role and responsibilities within the game.

Players aged between 12 and 15 face a different framework. A regulatory commission may suspend them for any number of matches over a period it deems appropriate, provided the ban is no fewer than one match.

Should the player commit any further "aggravated breach", the starting point rises to an 11-match suspension. The commission can move that figure up or down depending on aggravating or mitigating factors, but the minimum cannot dip below 7 matches. Any player under the age of 12 who commits an "aggravated breach" will undergo an educational and awareness programme rather than a suspension.