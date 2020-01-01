Balogun: Wigan Athletic sign Nigeria defender from Brighton and Hove Albion

The Super Eagles centre-back has completed a temporary move to the Championship side in his quest to enjoy more game time

Athletic have announced the signing of Leon Balogun from Premier League side and Hove Albion until the end of the season.

The international has struggled for game time since teaming up with the Seagulls in 2018 from German club 05, featuring in only 12 games across all competitions.

In his quest to enjoy more action and reignite his career, the 31-year-old defender completed a loan switch to the Championship side on Transfer Deadline Day.

Article continues below

More teams

✍️ Leon Balogun and Jan Mlakar have both joined @LaticsOfficial on loan until the end of the season.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) January 31, 2020

Balogun will hope to help the Latics, who are currently 22nd in the Championship table, avoid relegation at the end of the season.

The centre-back will not be available for selection when the ‎DW Stadium outfit take on on Saturday.