Balogun impressed with Rangers fans who he believes are better than Borussia Dortmund's

Nigeria defender Leon Balogun has expressed his love for the Rangers fans, describing them as the best in the world owing to the support they give the Scottish giants.

On Saturday, the 33-year-old played in central defence as the Gers defeated Hearts 2-0 in the Scottish Cup final at the Hampden Park in Glasgow. Ryan Jack and Scott Wright scored the goals for the team.

It was a welcome response for the side, who had lost the Europa League final to German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek.

The Super Eagle believes Rangers' supporters are even better than those at Borussia Dortmund.

"I have said it a few times that until I came here, I thought the best support I’ve seen so far in my career was the Yellow Wall in Dortmund. But for me, nothing comes close to Ibrox... but I mean, this wasn’t even Ibrox, but Rangers support [on Saturday] was incredible," Balogun told the club's online TV.

"The love you receive, the stick you receive sometimes because you know there’s so much passion involved.

"I wish we could just repay some of the fans who had to deal with the hard defeat [on Wednesday].

"I know the players’ hearts were broken too, even with the [heat] situation and water supply there was kind of sneaky a little bit but the [supporters] are just selfless most of the time.

"It’s a privilege to play for a club with this kind of backing."

On Saturday, Balogun and his international teammate Calvin Bassey played all 120 minutes, Joe Aribo – who was named in the starting XI - was subbed off for Zambia international Sakala in the 106th minute.

After featuring for 63 minutes, Cote d’Ivoire international Amad Diallo was replaced by Scott Wright, while former Nigeria youth international Nnamdi Ofoborh was not dressed for action.

With this latest triumph, Gers have now won the Scottish Cup on 34 occasions.