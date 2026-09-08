In a gesture that has won the admiration of football fans around the world, and a blow to all expectations, Spanish star Lamine Yamal dropped a heavyweight surprise ahead of the Ballon d'Or ceremony. He announced his full support for his Barcelona teammate Pau Cubarsi to win the Kopa Trophy for the best young talent of 2026.

A story that lit up social media

Yamal is the leading candidate to win the award for the second year in a row. Yet he posted a "story" on his official Instagram account sending a direct message to Cubarsi, the very teammate who competes with him for the same award presented by France Football magazine.

"You are the only one who deserves it," Yamal wrote, a clear signal that Cubarsi is the most deserving of the crown this year. With that, he waved away his own chances in favour of his teammate and friend in the Blaugrana dressing room.

https://www.instagram.com/lamineyamal/?hl=ar

The spirit of Barcelona shines through

This was not merely fleeting support. It embodied the genuine Barcelona spirit that currently runs through the team under Hansi Flick, where the interest of the group and friendship on and off the pitch come before individual glory.

His backing lands at a time when the Kopa Trophy features fierce competition between 10 global talents, led by Morocco's Ayoub Bouaddi and Algeria's Ibrahim Maza. Yamal, though, settled his stance early and threw his vote behind the young Barcelona defender.

Fans flooded social media in response. Many called it proof of the great maturity the young star enjoys despite his tender age, and a strong message that Barcelona possess more than just talent. They possess a family.

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