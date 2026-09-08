He is no longer merely a promising talent, but a name mentioned among the biggest global awards. In a new achievement for Moroccan, Algerian and Arab football, Ayoub Bouaddi and Ibrahim Maza top the list of nominees for the "Kopa" award for the world's best young talent for 2026, part of the Ballon d'Or awards.

France Football have unveiled the expanded final shortlist for the 2026 Kopa award, a historic list pitting the world's best young talents against each other. The Arab presence is strong, with Bouaddi leading the way.

The golden ten list

Ten names who made their mark this season across Europe's biggest leagues made the cut:

Ayoub Bouaddi (Manchester City)

Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona)

Yan Diomande (Real Madrid)

Kerim Alajbegović (Juventus)

Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich)

Elye Junior Kroupi (the rising French talent)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Johan Manzambi (the Swiss talent)

Ibrahim Maza (the outstanding Algerian talent)

Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain)

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A Moroccan-Algerian-Spanish battle

Three different schools go head to head this year. Bouaddi keeps shining at Manchester City, carrying the hopes of Moroccan and Arab football. Maza has established himself as one of the most prominent Algerian talents in Europe. Yamal, last year's winner, remains the favourite to retain his title after another exceptional season at Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain star Warren Zaïre-Emery and Elye Junior Kroupi add serious weight to one of the strongest editions of the Kopa award in years, bringing together talents from seven different nationalities and seven of the old continent's giant clubs.

Two Arab names in the top ten, Bouaddi and Maza, mark a historic achievement that confirms the explosion of Arab talent across world football.