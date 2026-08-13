Ballon d'Or, Kvaratskhelia's odds shorten but the goal in the Supercoppa does not shake up the hierarchy: Kane still the favourite

Another moment of magic, this time to move the UEFA Super Cup within reach, has pushed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia closer to the Ballon d’Or, but not enough to shake up the pecking order. The trophy does not officially count towards the assessment for the most prestigious and coveted individual award, yet that superb goal against Aston Villa could still revive the former Napoli man's hopes in a season in which he won Ligue 1 and the Champions League as a leading figure.





Better and Betpassion betting analysts say Kvara’s Ballon d’Or odds have shortened to between 5.00 and 8.00, down from 12.00 a few weeks ago. It's a sharp drop, but it does not change the hierarchy. Harry Kane still leads the way as the clear favourite at 1.90. Behind him come the chasing pack: Kvaratskhelia, Spanish world champions Lamine Yamal (at 4.00) and Rodri (at 6.00), with Kylian Mbappé at 7.50.