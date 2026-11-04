According to Sport Bild, the English striker secured a clause when he first signed his contract in the summer of 2023 entitling him to a bonus of more than €1 million from the German record champions if he won football's most important individual award.

Kane had beaten Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe by the narrowest of margins at the ceremony in late October. FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal finished third. Former club Tottenham Hotspur, however, will receive no additional payment. It is understood that the clubs made no such agreement, although such arrangements are not unusual in transfers of this magnitude.

Alongside the Ballon d'Or clause, Kane receives further bonuses for special achievements, according to the report, though it did not specify the amounts. He earns a bonus for finishing as the Bundesliga's top scorer, as he has every year since his move, and for finishing as the Champions League's top scorer, as he did in the 2023/24 season. Winning the Golden Shoe as the player with the most goals in Europe also triggers a bonus. The 33-year-old has already won the trophy twice, most recently for his 61 goals last season. Before him, only Gerd Müller and Robert Lewandowski had won the award more than once in a Bayern Munich shirt.

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What will happen to the Ballon d'Or? Harry Kane reveals his plan

Shortly before the Ballon d'Or gala, Bayern Munich celebrated the presentation of the Golden Shoe and broadcast the event internationally so that all 100 sports journalists eligible to vote for the award would see it. It worked.

"I have a trophy room in my house, where it is at the moment," Kane told Sport Bild, adding: "I will talk to the club about whether we want to put the Ballon d'Or in the Bayern museum. I think that's where it belongs. Also so the fans can see it."

Kane is also on the verge of extending his Bayern Munich contract, which expires in the summer. "I would say it's a matter of days," he said at the press conference ahead of the Champions League match away to Atletico in Madrid. The new contract is expected to run until 2029.