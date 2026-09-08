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imago-sport-1079136330.jpgBrazil Photo Press
Sam Vreeswijk

Translated by

Ballon d'Or announce contenders and surprise with nomination for 40-year-old goalkeeper

Y. Bounou
T. Courtois
J. Garcia
G. Kobel
E. Martinez
E. Mendy
D. Raya
M. Safonov
U. Simon
Vozinha

The Ballon d'Or organisers have announced the 10 goalkeepers still in the running for this year's award for the best goalkeeper. One name stands out: Vozinha, who impressed for Cape Verde at the World Cup.

This year's contenders are Yassine Bounou (Al-Hilal), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Joan García (FC Barcelona), Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Emiliano Martínez (Chelsea), Édouard Mendy (Al-Ahli), David Raya (Arsenal), Matvey Safonov (Paris Saint-Germain), Unai Simón (Athletic Club) and Vozinha (Colo-Colo).

Most striking of all is Vozinha's nomination. The 40-year-old goalkeeper impressed last summer for Cape Verde, who were playing at a World Cup for the first time.

He kept clean sheets against Spain (0-0) and Saudi Arabia (0-0). Against Uruguay, in a match that ended 2-2, he had to pick the ball out of the net twice.

Vozinha also impressed in the round of 32 against Argentina. His saves had Cape Verde on course for a huge upset for long spells, but Argentina still won 3-2 after extra time.

Back then, Vozinha was a free agent after spending two years with Portuguese side GD Chaves. At the start of August, he found a new club in Chilean side Colo-Colo.

Now he can dream of the award for the best goalkeeper of the year. Gianluigi Donnarumma won the trophy last season.

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