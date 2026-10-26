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Paris Saint-Germain v SK Slovan Bratislava - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy
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Ballon d'Or: a historic achievement for Hakimi in the race for the world's best

A. Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain
Morocco
World Cup
Champions League
Ligue 1
Morocco
France

Hard to repeat it

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, the Paris Saint-Germain and Atlas Lions defender, has made history in the Ballon d'Or race.

The official Ballon d'Or account confirmed that Hakimi finished 13th in the 2026 edition.

According to statistics specialists "Stats Foot", Hakimi is now the first African defender to crack the world's top 15 across two separate editions of the award.

Last year, the Moroccan star went one better, finishing sixth.

Hakimi swept the board with PSG, winning the French league, the Champions League and the European Super Cup. He also reached the quarter-finals with Morocco at the 2026 World Cup.

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