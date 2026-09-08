The 30 nominees for the 2026 Ballon d'Or were announced on Tuesday by the organising committee. There isn't a single Dutch player on the shortlist. Last year, Virgil van Dijk and Denzel Dumfries were still among the favourites, when Ousmane Dembélé won.

Dembélé is among the contenders again this year, alongside Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Harry Kane. Messi, an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, is back on the list after a three-year absence.

Organisers drew up the shortlist based on performances between 3 August 2025 and 19 July 2026. That includes the World Cup final, which Spain won.

Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League winners and French champions, lead the way with no fewer than nine players. Désiré Doué and Bradley Barcola, now a Liverpool player, miss out on the prestigious list.

The Ballon d'Or ceremony is set for 26 October. This year's event will take place in London rather than Paris, as a tribute to the very first ceremony in 1956. The late Stanley Matthews won the award then.

Ballon d'Or 2026 shortlist:

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain), Pau Cubarsí (FC Barcelona), Marc Cucurella (Real Madrid), Luis Díaz (Bayern Munich), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Sadio Mané (Al-Nassr), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Lautaro Martínez (Inter), Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), João Neves (Paris Saint-Germain), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Willian Pacho (Paris Saint-Germain), Julián Quiñones (Al-Qadsiah), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Rodri (FC Barcelona), Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), William Saliba (Arsenal), Ferran Torres (Paris Saint-Germain), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain), Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona).