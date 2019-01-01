Bale back at Tottenham has the support of Davies after unfair Real Madrid 'flak'

A defender currently on the books at Spurs would welcome the opportunity to play alongside a fellow Wales international at club level

Gareth Bale would be welcomed back to should he choose to call time on his spell at , according to Spurs defender Ben Davies.

Speculation over Bale's future at Santiago Bernabeu has been rife during a season in which Madrid have struggled to cope following the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo to .

Bale dazzled at Tottenham before moving to , and his team-mate Davies said he would relish the chance to play alongside his country's leading scorer on a more regular basis.

"He's come under a bit of flak at Madrid recently, but for Wales he's always been brilliant," Davies told reporters ahead of the qualifier against Slovakia.

"I'm always going to say it's unfair, he is one of the best players in the world, we see it every day in training.

"I'd definitely have him at Tottenham. But I don't know how likely that is."

Wales beat Trinidad and Tobago 1-0 in a friendly ahead of their clash with Slovakia, with Bale sitting that game out.

He is, however, his country’s all-time leading goalscorer – with 31 efforts recorded in 74 appearances – and has been hailed for always giving his all for the good of the collective cause.

Davies added: “He’s always the player that wants to be there and put his heart on the line for the team and I’m sure he’ll do it again.

“We’ll see how he does on Sunday, but I’m sure he’ll put a top performance in.”

While quick to talk up the obvious qualities of Bale, the Madrid superstar is not the only player to have impressed Davies during the international break.

Ryan Giggs named David Brooks, Harry Wilson, Ben Woodburn and Daniel James in his squad, with their potential leaving Davies optimistic about Wales' long-term future.

"If you look at the options we've got now, we definitely have a lot more up there," said the defender.

"In the past, we only had Gareth with that pace, but we're lucky to be blessed with it now.

"It's a good position to be in as a squad, the younger players will want to show what they can do when they get the chance of a regular place – that's the competition you want."