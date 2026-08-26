Alejandro Balde has ended the speculation over his future at Barcelona, settling the debate that erupted over a possible exit during the current summer window.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Balde has told Barcelona he wants to stay and fight for his place. His intention is clear: he means to continue at Camp Nou, contrary to recent reports that he had begun to warm to the idea of leaving.

The decision now rests with Barcelona, Romano added on X, after the club explored a possible sale. Nothing will change before the window shuts unless a huge offer lands from one of the major clubs.



Balde's future has moved fast in recent days. His agent Jorge Mendes has entered the negotiations, with Premier League clubs circling and Manchester United leading the chase.

United stand out among the interested parties, having contacted Barcelona's representatives to sound out the terms. The English club are hunting for a rival to Luke Shaw at left-back.

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Hansi Flick had already addressed Balde's situation. The Barça coach hailed the player's quality but wanted him convinced he could compete for his place, insisting he needs players who are 100% committed.

Recently, Flick also confirmed he had spoken with the player and asked him to reflect on his position.

Balde's contract with Barcelona runs until 30 June 2028, with a huge release clause worth one billion euros. Barcelona renewed his deal in September 2023.

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