Bakary Sako: Turkish Super Lig side Denizlispor sign former Crystal Palace star

The Mali international will play in the Turkish Super Lig next season after completing a free transfer

Newly-promoted Turkish Super Lig side Denizlispor have confirmed the signing of Bakary Sako on a one-year deal.

Sako left Roy Hodgson's team last month following the expiry of his short-term contract.

The 31-year-old returned to in January after a brief spell in the Championship with West Bromwich Albion.

During his second spell at Selhurst Park, Sako played 25 minutes of football in four Premier League appearances.

The Mali forward is expected to boost the Roosters' frontline as they prepare for their campaign in the Turkish top-flight.

Sako will join compatriot Hadi Sacko, 's Olarenwaju Kehinde, 's Kibong Mbamba and 's Bilal Ould-Chikh in Yucel Ildiz's squad.

Denizlispor will begin their 2019-20 Super Lig season with home against at the Denizli Ataturk Stadium on August 17.