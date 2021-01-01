Bailly celebrates century of games with Manchester United after AC Milan draw

The Ivorian defender hit a milestone in his Red Devils career after playing from start to finish at Old Trafford on Thursday

Eric Bailly has taken to social media to celebrate his 100th appearance for Manchester United after their 1-1 draw with AC Milan in the Uefa Europa League round of 16 first-leg.

The Ivory Coast international partnered Harry Maguire in the defence as Simon Kjar's stoppage-time equaliser cancelled out Amad Diallo's maiden goal and opener for the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Despite the disappointing result at Old Trafford, Bailly reached a memorable feat for Manchester United.

The 26-year-old who moved to England from Villarreal in June 2016, played his 100th game for the Red Devils on Thursday.

The record includes 62 Premier League games, 13 appearances in the League Cup and FA Cup, and 25 European matches – Uefa Champions League and Europa League together.

In addition to his defensive contributions, Bailly has a goal to his name for Manchester United which came in their 4-0 defeat of Swansea City in a Premier League game in August 2017.

The Ivorian defender also left a word for his compatriot Diallo who opened his goal account in Solskjaer’s team on Thursday.

“Gutted for the last-minute draw. We now face the second leg with maximum motivation and a lot of work to do,” Bailly wrote on Instagram.

“Happy to reach 100 appearances with the club, and I'm sure there will be many more to come. Congratulations also to Amad Diallo, it was only a matter of time!”

In January 2020, Bailly renewed his contract with the Red Devils which keeps him at the club until June 2022.

Article continues below

Other Manchester United players including Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams and Paul Pogba have also congratulated Diallo after his brilliant header against the Rossoneri.

Before Manchester United's trip to San Siro for the return fixture against AC Milan next Thursday, Bailly will hope to make his ninth Premier League appearance of the season when Manchester United host West Ham United on Sunday.

They are second in the league table with 54 points from 28 matches and six points above the Hammers.