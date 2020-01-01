Bafana Bafana striker Tau linked with Brighton return - Report

The Caf Champions League winner is in his third season on loan in Belgium but might finally get the chance to play against the world's best in England

According to a report in , Premier League side and Hove Albion are considering bringing Bafana Bafana and former forward Percy Tau back to the club.

Tau left Sundowns to sign for Brighton in 2018 but is yet to make an appearance for the club after being sent out on loan to several clubs in Belgium.

He initially played for second-tier side Union SG, where he won the Proximus League Player of the Season award.

More teams

He then moved on to , where he won the league last season and also featured in the against the likes of and Paris St Germain.

This season he signed a loan deal with a third Belgian club, , where he's been playing under former defender Vincent Kompany, now the Anderlecht manager.

Tau has recently been sidelined with a minor injury, but according to Kompany, will be back in action sooner rather than later.

“Percy is doing well, better than hoped. Maybe he can resume at the end of this week,” the former Belgium captain told Belgium's HLN website.



The publication then goes on to state that, "English sources also inform us that there is a real chance that Brighton & Hove Albion will recall Tau in January.

"The club flirts with relegation in the Premier League and is looking for reinforcements. Due to the new rules, which can be interpreted creatively, it is not impossible that Tau will receive a work permit for ."

Bafana talisman Tau is 26-years-old now and would have gained hugely valuable experience of European football during his years in Belgium.

Article continues below

The Seagulls meanwhile are languishing in 16th spot on the standings, just two points above the relegation zone.

They've scored 15 goals in their 13 league games this term. Neal Maupay has netted four for Brighton in the league, but no other Seagulls player has more than a single goal.

Former Witbank Spurs player Tau has been among the goals and assists throughout his time in Belgium and has four goals in 10 league starts for Anderlecht this term.