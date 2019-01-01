Bafana Bafana: Ntseki calls up Rikhotso to replace injured Mokoena

The new South Africa coach has called up the Phunya Sele Sele defender for the international friendly against Chipolopolo

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has called up Bloemfontein defender Tshepo Rikhotso to replace the injured Luckyboy Mokoena.

The defender has pulled out of the camp ahead of the international friendly against Zambia set for this weekend owing to an injury.

Mokoena was initially roped in to cover for right-back Thapelo Morena, but has since been replaced after suffering an injury against in the MTN8 last weekend.

Morena, meanwhile, is sidelined due to a groin strain suffered during Sundowns' Caf victory Otoho d’Oyo over a week ago.

Sport24 reports the Phunya Sele Sele defender is usually played at centre-back, but he is seen as an option to cover for full-back Thamsanqa Mkhize.

The 26-year-old Celtic defender is uncapped at international level, but he was part of the U23 squad which qualified for the 2016 Olympic Games.

After taking over as the national team coach on a permanent basis, Ntseki is set to lead the team for the first time this weekend when they visit Chipolopolo in Lusaka on Saturday.

The former U17 national team coach will hope to use the clash as preparation for the upcoming matches against in the 2022 qualifiers, a tournament that will be staged in .

On the other hand, he will also aim to build a team for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The 50-year-old manager previously served as an assistant to Stuart Baxter, who handed his resignation last month, and was initially handed the role on an interim basis before last weekend’s permanent appointment.