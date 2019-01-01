Baddrol wants Kedah to stay composed and enjoy final

Kedah skipper Baddrol Bakhtiar has reminded his teammates to avoid feeling under pressure playing against the Southern Tigers.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

"In 2017 we lost in the final against the same team at the Shah Alam Stadium, and I hope this time it will be our time instead. What is important is for us to stay composed and to enjoy the encounter.

"We've given our all in the second leg semi-final encounter against , and that has motivated us to work harder in the final. We'll work hard to prove all the improvements that we have shown over the last 10 months," said the 31-year old player in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

