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Back in the fifth edition: Oman hands Saudi Arabia an achievement that had been absent for 47 years

Oman vs Saudi Arabia
Oman
Saudi Arabia
Gulf Cup
Oman
Saudi Arabia

A historic victory for Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia have pulled off a feat that had eluded them for 47 years, following their emphatic win over Oman in the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

The Green Falcons swept Oman aside 3-0 today, Saturday, at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the second round of the group stage.

It was a second win in a row, following a single-goal victory over Kuwait in their opener. That takes them to 6 points, top of Group One and two clear of second-placed Iraq.

According to the Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah", this is the first time in around 47 years that Saudi Arabia have won their opening two matches at the Arabian Gulf Cup.

They last did it at the "Gulf 5" edition in 1979, when they beat the UAE 2-1 and then thrashed Oman four goals to nil.

Strangely, that feat brought no reward. The title went to Iraq, who won all their matches and finished top on 18 points, with Saudi Arabia third behind runners-up Kuwait.

For now, Saudi Arabia are the first side to reach the semi-finals of "Gulf 27". A draw against Iraq in the third round next Tuesday would seal top spot in the group.

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