Satiananthan confident Selangor will be better in remaining five matches

Selangor's lackadaisical performance in their first Malaysia Cup group match saw them held to a 2-2 draw by bogey team Felda United.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Despite B. Satiananthan's earlier confidence that his charges can hit the ground running in the , the Red Giants could only come away with a 2-2 draw in their first group match on Saturday, against Felda United.

In the Group D encounter that was held at the Shah Alam Stadium, the hosts raced to a 2-0 lead through goals by Syazwan Zainon (33') and Ifedayo Omosuyi (40'). But the Fighters kept it close through Christie Jayaseelan's 42nd minute goal, lead before tying the game late in the game through Khairul Amri Kamal's 85th-minute penalty.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, the experienced coach lambasted his squad's lack of discipline and attitude.

"When my team kept losing the ball and not taking their chances, Felda were sure to come back into the match. I should be blamed because of certain decisions, I should have worked more with them on their set pieces.

"My boys were careless during set pieces, they were not clinical in front of the goal, and I will correct this before we play against (on matchday two).

"They didn't kill the game despite controlling it, and was punished with a penalty. The penalty came from a stupid pass, despite having been told by me not to penetrate the defence through the middle," explained the former Felda boss.

Satiananthan is however confident of his charges' ability to bounce back and perform in the remaining five group matches.

"Fortunately, this has happened in the first game. Maybe the break was too long, and the players lost their focus.

"No problem. If you remember, we initially had been in number 10 after the first three or four [Super League] games. We have to come back because we are Selangor. The players and I now have a job; we have to restore the board's confidence and ensure tonight doesn't happen again. That's what we have to do," he vowed.

