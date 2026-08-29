AZ move closer to their own transfer record and suddenly have their desired reinforcement in place

AZ have signed a new midfielder. The Alkmaar club are paying seven million euros to FC Midtjylland for the services of Valdemar Byskov, according to the Danish outlet Bold.

Valdemar Byskov is a 21-year-old central midfielder who came through Midtjylland's youth academy and has played youth internationals for Denmark Under-21s.

Already, Byskov has made more than 100 appearances for the Danish club's first team. He has scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists.

After the weekend, Byskov will travel to the Netherlands to undergo a medical. He will then sign a long-term contract at the AFAS Stadion.

According to Bold, AZ are paying 'around seven million euros' for the talented playmaker. That makes Byskov one of the most expensive signings in the club's history.

Still, the most expensive signing remains Weslley Patati. AZ signed him from Maccabi Tel Aviv last summer for 7.3 million euros.