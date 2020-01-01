Andre Ayew to PSG, Aubameyang’s heroics make history: African Football HQ

Arsenal’s FA Cup triumph is on the agenda in this week’s podcast, as well as some eye-catching transfer rumours

On first glance, ’s reported interest in Andre Ayew may seem far-fetched, but it may prove to be an astute move for the French giants.

It’s an issue that divides this week’s African Football HQ podcast, with Ed Dove and Malek Shafei unable to agree on whether or not there would be any sense in the forward moving to the Parc des Princes.

For Malek, the rumours are nonsense; surely the French champions wouldn’t be interested in a 30-year-old who’s currently in the second tier of English football, having failed to secure promotion for .

However, PSG’s signing of ’s Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting from sets a precedent, and he could be—at least—a valuable squad player capable of making the difference in .

For Dove, the Black Star—who scored 16 goals and contributed seven assists this term—still has an awful lot to offer, and at a rumoured €5 million, could be one of the bargains of the summer for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

However, how would Olympique de fans respond to one of their golden boys signing for their sworn rivals?

Also up for discussion this week, the pod dissect Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s performance in the final, as he netted twice and became the first African player to lead a team out in English football’s traditional season closer.

It’s a magnificent landmark for African football, as the continent’s stars continue to enjoy increasing prominence at the highest levels of the European game.

What remains to be seen, however, is whether Aubameyang’s double in the final—and him finally getting his hands on silverware—can translate to a sustained stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta appears confident, but his performance against will have only reminded Europe’s biggest clubs of his enduring class.

Also on the agenda, we discuss the end of the season in —and Simba SC’s dominance—as well as preview some of the African stars set to feature in the and as those two competitions return to action this week.

We also focus on Glasgow and their African contingent, while discussing the futures of the likes of Siphiwe Tshabalala, Ismaila Sarr and Aissa Mandi.