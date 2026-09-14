Awar returns to Al-Ittihad's line-up at the start of the Asia journey: an attacking surprise

Algeria's Houssem Aouar, the Al-Ittihad midfielder, returned to the side's line-up for the clash against Al-Shamal of Qatar at the start of their journey in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Al-Ittihad travel to face Al-Shamal today, Monday, at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, in the first round of the league phase of the Asian competition.

German head coach Jens Wissing named his official line-up for the match, recalling Aouar after he sat out the last Saudi Roshn League game against Al-Faisaly.

Aouar lines up alongside Senegal's Dion Lopy and Colombia's Richard Rios in midfield, with the Netherlands' Steven Bergwijn and Ahmed Al-Ghamdi on the flanks.

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The biggest surprise came in attack. The German coach dropped Nigeria's George Ilenikhena despite his impressive recent form, leaving Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri to start up front alone.

Al-Ittihad are chasing the Asian title again after a 21-year wait. Their last triumph came in 2005, a second in a row after the 2004 edition.

Last season ended in the quarter-finals for Al-Ittihad, beaten by Japan's Machida Zelvia. The Japanese side went all the way to the final before losing to Al-Ahli.

Al-Ittihad's line-up was as follows: