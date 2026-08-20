Manchester City are closing in on one of their most eye-catching young signings of the summer. They are on the verge of landing outstanding Moroccan midfielder Ayoub Bouaddi, the standout in Lille's engine room.

The move forms part of a wider plan under new boss Enzo Maresca, who wants to strengthen and reshape his squad before the new season. City have already pulled off some big deals this window, none more so than the capture of Elliot Henderson from Nottingham Forest after fierce competition from the Premier League's heavyweights.

The awaited Rodri replacement

Several reports had already flagged City's determination to sign Bouaddi, viewing him as the ideal man to fill the gap left by the expected departure of Spanish captain Rodri to Barcelona. The Moroccan boasts huge technical quality, an ability to create and a knack for dictating the tempo of a match despite his tender years.

Romano settles the debate

Fabrizio Romano has settled the debate. The renowned transfer expert confirmed on his official account on X that Manchester City will enter the final, decisive round of negotiations with Lille very soon to get the deal over the line.

According to Romano, the young Moroccan is waiting anxiously. He needs only the green light and final approval from his club to fly to England, undergo his medical and complete the formalities of his move to the reigning English champions.

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