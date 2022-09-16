Auxerre vs Lorient: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight French clash kicks off the weekend - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this week, as Auxerre welcome Lorient to face them at Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps. The visitors have enjoyed a remarkably strong start to the current campaign, notching up five wins and a draw from seven games so far.

Now, they will look to end the first part of the term on a high note, with the international break looming - but their hosts could well do with securing a three-point haul themselves to bolster their own chances of survival, even at this early juncture.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Auxerre vs Lorient date & kick-off time

Game: Auxerre vs Lorient Date: September 16/17, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 1:30am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Auxerre vs Lorient on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.

In the UK meanwhile, fans can catch the game on BT Sport 3, while it can be streamed on the BT Sport App.

Fans in India can catch the match on Sports 18.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS fuboTV UK BT Sport 3 BT Sport App India Sports 18 Voot Select

Auxerre squad & team news

A tough start to the season has got Auxerre sweating on what will be an expanded battle near the bottom of the league this season.

There will likely be a quartet of crucial absences too, with Nuno Da Costa, Julian Jeanvier, Gaetan Charbonnier and Theo Pellenard expected to sit out the match.

Position Players Goalkeepers Léon, Costil, Laiton, De Percin Defenders Pereira, Bernard, Jubal, Pellenard, Coeff, Boto, Joly, Jeanvier, Bain Midfielders M'Changama, Camara, Touré, Ruiz-Atil, Sakhi, Autret, Silvestre, Bouekou, Danois, Raveloson Forwards Hein, Da Costa, Perrin, Niang, Sinayoko, Charbonnier, Dugimont, Camara, Metsoko

Lorient squad and team news

Already in the midst of building a surprise campaign for European credentials, Lorient will be as keen as mustard to ensure the buck does not stop quite yet, as they aim to upset the Ligue 1 order.

They will likely be without Quentin Boisgard and Igor Silva for this encounter however, as the pair continue to juggle injury issues.