Aurier's sale can benefit Tottenham's transfer plans – Robinson

The Ivorian's future in Jose Mourinho's team is in doubt following the arrival of Matt Doherty from Wolves this summer

Ex- Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Serge Aurier's sale can improve the financial situation at Jose Mourinho’s team for the 2020-21 season.

After struggling for playing time under Mauricio Pochettino, Aurier established himself as a key player at Spurs with 42 appearances in all competitions last season.

He is reportedly linked with a move to and while the outfit is said to have held talks with the North London club, but they are yet to reach an agreement on the transfer fee.

More teams

The arrival of right-back Matt Doherty from Wolverhampton Wanderers further casts doubt on Aurier’s future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Robinson thinks the proposed sale might benefit Mourinho to gather more funds for his transfer activity.

“The fact that Spurs are listening to offers for Serge Aurier tells me that the writing is on the wall for him,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“We know the financial situation that Spurs are in and I think Jose sees him as a potential avenue of income. He could use the money to strengthen in that position or elsewhere.

“They might be able to get a decent fee for a player that they wanted to ship on anyway this summer."

Article continues below

Aside from Doherty's signing, Mourinho has strengthened his squad with the acquisition of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from and goalkeeper Joe Hart from on a free transfer.

Aurier joined Tottenham on a five-year contract from in 2017 and he currently has two years left on his contract.

Despite the speculation surrounding his future in North London, the international will be eager to get some minutes when Spurs host for their 2020-21 Premier League opening fixture on Sunday.