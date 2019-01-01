Aubameyang, Mahrez and Djenepo in contention for Premier League award

The African stars are in line to win English top-flight awards following their impressive displays last month

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, winger Riyad Mahrez and forward Moussa Djenepo have been shortlisted for Premier League awards.

Gabon international Aubameyang and ’s Mahrez are in contention for September Player of the Month award while Djenepo has been nominated for Goal of the month prize.

Aubameyang delivered fine performances, scoring five league goals to help Unai Emery's men secure six points last month.

The forward started the month with a goal in the Gunners’ North London derby against Hotspur before scoring twice against .

Against , the former striker notched the match-winning goal and went on to help his side avoid defeat against , cancelling Scott McTominay’s opener with his second-half strike.

Mahrez, meanwhile, scored two goals and provided an assist to help Pep Guardiola’s men with wins over Watford and .

On the back of the impactful performances, the African stars have been nominated for the individual accolade along with ’s Ricardo Pereira, Aston Villa’s John McGinn, Tottenham hotspur’s Son Heung-min, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, ’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson.

On the other hand, Djenepo’s match-winning strike against has been nominated for the best goal award.

Article continues below

The Saints’ summer signing will slug it out with ’s Jetro Willems, duo of Fikayo Tomori and N'Golo Kante, ’s Jeff Hendrick, Leicester’s James Maddison, ’s Aaron Cresswell and Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold for a chance to win the prize.