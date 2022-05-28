Aubameyang feels ‘sad’ for Arsenal as Gunners’ top-four failure spoils any chance of Champions League reunion

The Gabonese striker departed Emirates Stadium during the January transfer window and is now on the books of La Liga giants Barcelona

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang admits to feeling “sad” for Arsenal on the back of the Gunners’ failure to secure a top-four finish in 2021-22, with the Barcelona striker denied a potential Champions League reunion with his former club.

The Gabonese striker, who hit 92 goals through 163 appearances for Premier League heavyweights before being frozen out and moved on in the last transfer window, has helped his current employers to a runner-up spot in La Liga.

He is now readying himself for a return to elite European competition, but there is no chance of him crossing paths with Arsenal and heading back to Emirates Stadium when gracing an elite continental stage in 2022-23.

What has Aubameyang said about Arsenal?

The 32-year-old, who hit 13 goals for Barca after moving to Camp Nou, has told Sky Sports of the Gunners missing out on Champions League qualification once again: “Really close [to getting in the top four].

“I think they made a lot of improvements and I’m a bit sad because I wanted to catch them in the Champions League. I have a lot of friends over there.

“But I’m wishing them all the best for next season and obviously, I think it’s going to be a good thing for them to get back to the Europa League as well. Hopefully, they can win it.”

When did Arsenal last qualify for the Champions League?

It looked for long periods in the 2021-22 campaign as though Arsenal would book return tickets to the Champions League.

All too familiar struggles for consistency kicked in again, though, for Mikel Arteta’s side and they slipped down the table in the final weeks of the season.

To rub salt into the wounds, as the Gunners finished in fifth, north London neighbours Tottenham were the ones to pip them to fourth place.

Arsenal are now destined to spend a sixth consecutive season outside of the Champions League party, with Arsene Wenger overseeing their last involvement in that competition back in 2016-17.

