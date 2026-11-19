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Real Madrid have entered an early battle with Barcelona for the Germany international, in the hope of securing his services next summer.

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Real Madrid have renewed their interest in Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck. They targeted him last summer, but the deal never materialised.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the transfer expert, Madrid are monitoring the 26-year-old and see him as a good fit for their defensive plans in both the short and long term.

Los Blancos want another centre-back, with Antonio Rüdiger's age and Éder Militão's fitness both causing concern.

Madrid see Schlotterbeck as a potential long-term replacement for Rüdiger. His physical presence, aerial ability and leadership skills make him an attractive option for the Spanish giants.

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His age helps too. The Germany international is approaching what should be the peak years of his career.

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Barcelona stand in the way, though. They've also identified the Dortmund defender as a key target.

The Catalan club's defensive concerns could offer Schlotterbeck a more convincing route to regular first-team football.

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The asking price is estimated at around 60 million euros, but the final decision will come down to the player's wishes.

Madrid are expected to submit their offer before the summer transfer window, while keeping other options under consideration.

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Flick is a fan of Schlotterbeck

Barcelona have started planning early for next season, and strengthening at centre-back sits high on their list of transfer priorities. Choosing the new defender, though, has opened up a split between sporting director Deco and head coach Hans Flick.

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Journalist Ekrem Konur reports an "internal disagreement" between Flick and Deco over which name should top the list of candidates to bolster the back line. Each has a different view of which defender best suits the Catalan side's needs.

Flick wants Schlotterbeck, believing the Dortmund defender has the qualities required to implement his tactical ideas. Deco prefers Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni, seeing him as the man capable of giving Barcelona the boost they need.

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Flick's preference stems from his strong knowledge of German football. He rates Schlotterbeck's proactive defending and his ability in one-on-one duels, as well as his strength in playing the ball out and building from the back. Those qualities suit the style the coach is trying to establish at Camp Nou.

The German believes Schlotterbeck can combine defensive solidity with the ability to handle the ball under pressure, giving the team extra options in build-up play and helping strike a balance between defensive and attacking duties.

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Deco, meanwhile, has Bastoni at the top of his list. The sporting director rates the Inter Milan defender highly for his experience at the very highest level, his technical ability on the ball and his versatility across different defensive roles.