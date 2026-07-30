A judge at the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria court in Spain has rejected a request to dismiss the case in the sex tape affair involving three former Real Madrid youth players and first-team defender Raul Asencio, deciding to refer the file to trial next September.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Ferran Ruiz, Juan Rodriguez and Andres Garcia each face charges of recording and distributing a sexual encounter without consent with two girls in the south of Gran Canaria in 2023, knowing one of them was a minor. They also face charges of possession of child pornography and violation of privacy.

Asencio faces a separate charge. The video reached his phone and he showed it to a third party, which the Spanish newspaper reports constitutes a violation of privacy.

In her ruling issued on Thursday, the judge of Criminal Court number 5 rejected all the defence's arguments, chief among them the challenge to the seizure of the defendants' phones and the nullity of the evidence extracted from them.

Andres Garcia spontaneously admitted his involvement in the recording when the Civil Guard summoned him as a witness, the judge explained. That prompted investigators to halt his testimony and summon him as a defendant accompanied by his lawyer.

The ruling confirmed the Civil Guard acted within the law. A phone counts as both a source of evidence and an instrument of the crime, and the law does not require the owner's consent for its seizure. The judge pointed to a genuine risk of the evidence disappearing after all the defendants backed up their accounts and deleted the contents before their arrest in an attempt to obstruct the investigation.

An appeal against the recording of a phone call between one of the victims and Asencio also fell flat, with the judge affirming that the Supreme Court permits such recordings to be presented as evidence.

Asencio had obtained a pardon from the two victims after compensating them. The judge explained that this pardon covers only the charge of violation of privacy directed at Asencio, and does not extend to the charge of possession of child pornography directed at the other defendants. The voluntary nature of the pardon will be verified during the trial sessions scheduled for 3, 4 and 7 September.

The public prosecution is demanding four years and seven months in prison for Ruiz, Rodriguez and Garcia, and two and a half years for Asencio. Prosecutors are prepared to reduce the Real Madrid defender's sentence if the two victims confirm their forgiveness of him before the court.