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Alex Baena, the Spain international, came out in defence of his coach Luis de la Fuente and his handling of the Lamine Yamal issue.

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Alex Baena has leapt to the defence of Spain boss Luis de la Fuente over his handling of the Lamine Yamal issue.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder insisted that Barcelona's young winger had received no privileges whatsoever, pointing out that his omission from the previous squad came down to physical pains he was carrying.

Mundo Deportivo carried Baena's comments, delivered at the pre-match press conference ahead of Spain's UEFA Nations League meeting with England on Sunday.

Asked whether he would accept giving Yamal special treatment, Baena said: "Yes, but he has not received any privileges. He finished the Metropolitano match suffering from some pains, he underwent medical examinations, and that was the end of it. And if at any point we have to give him preferential treatment, all the players would understand that."

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He was also keen to play down the fuss over De la Fuente's decision. "We have to understand that we have never had a player who attracts this much attention like Lamine Yamal," he said.

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"But I believe that Luis de la Fuente would have acted in the same way with any other player," he continued. "The fuss comes from outside more than what happens inside the national team."

The mood inside the Matador dressing room, he added, showed just how naturally the situation was being handled.

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Baena then turned to England, Spain's next opponents, and had no hesitation in placing both sides among the best on the international stage.

"I believe that we, alongside England, are the two best national teams in the world," he said. "England are the most ready at the moment, and they have a group of great players."

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On Harry Kane, the newly crowned Ballon d'Or winner, Baena admitted he would have preferred a Spanish player or Lamine Yamal to lift the award. He felt the England striker thoroughly deserved it, though.

The midfielder flagged up the chief dangers in the England ranks. "Kane and Bellingham are among the best players in their positions," he said. "We have to be wary of their ability to advance directly towards goal, and give them special attention."

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Talk also turned to his own development and the criticism he faced on joining the World Cup squad.

Born in Almeria, the 24-year-old conceded his previous season was not the best of his career. Yet he stood by the faith De la Fuente had kept showing him, and pointed to how far his game has come since.

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"I think it is understandable that people criticise the decision to call me up. I have always admitted that my season was not the best. But the coach has always trusted me, and I was giving everything I had at 100%. I also contribute a lot to creating a positive atmosphere within the group. And it is true that the World Cup helped me make a qualitative leap that I had not been able to achieve before, and I am now living the best period of my career."

Finally, the Atletico Madrid man underlined the need to keep the unbeaten run going, a sequence that has handed Spain the longest streak of matches without defeat in their history.

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"We attach great importance to this," he concluded. "None of us likes to lose. And it is important to see how far we can go."