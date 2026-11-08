Enrique Cerezo faced the media at the directors' lunch before tonight's eagerly awaited La Liga clash with Barcelona.

The Atletico Madrid president told the newspaper "AS": "My feelings are good today, but today's match is difficult. As always, we will try to win it."

Asked whether everything had been resolved with Barcelona, he replied: "With Barcelona, the Julian Alvarez matter was resolved at the time. We said what we had to say, and that was the end of it."

Cerezo went on: "There is no need to talk about Julian with Barcelona any more. Today, Julian has to prove himself on the pitch. If you (the journalists) say that he should be the star of the match, then he will be."

On the relationship with Barcelona, he added: "Our relationship is good with all football clubs in the first, second, third, fourth and fifth regional divisions."

Turning to the fans' stance towards Julian, the Atletico president said: "The fan base is the one who decides, and if they have something to say, they will say it. But I believe the matter has been completely settled as far as we are concerned."

Is the best apology to Julian a goal tonight? "Not one goal, but two (against Barcelona)," he shot back.

He added: "Tonight's match is indeed a good one. Let us hope the players rise to the occasion."

On what topping the league tonight with a win would mean, he said: "We have topped the league many times before, so there is no need to worry too much about topping it again. We still have a long way to go."

Cerezo continued: "Well, it is better to be at the top before the international break than to be in a lower position."

Would he speak with Laporta today? "I have been speaking with him every year since we became presidents. Why wouldn't I speak with him today?" he replied.

On playing two matches against Barcelona in less than a month, he responded: "That is how things go, and you know how the fixture draw goes. What can I do?"

Do the Catalans frighten him? "They are a good team," he added. "One of the best teams in Europe, if not the best."

Pressed on Atletico's chances of competing with Barcelona in the league, he responded: "We are competing, for the moment.. we are competing."

On what Real Madrid fans would prefer today, Cerezo said: "The truth is I do not know. You have to ask the Real Madrid fans."

Finally, asked when the National Football League (American football) would come to the Metropolitano, he responded: "I do not know. We have so many commitments towards the stadium that I do not know whether we can accept any more."