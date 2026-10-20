Hours before a decisive Champions League clash against Stuttgart, Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo decided to break his silence and defy all expectations.

Rather than talk up the European tie, Cerezo fired a direct message at the leaders of Spanish football, defended himself with a dose of sarcasm, and weighed in on the most controversial incident of the last round involving Real Madrid's Arda Guler.

No wars between leaders

Speaking briefly to the media before the Stuttgart match, in comments carried by Spanish radio station "Cope", Cerezo tried to cool the heated atmosphere that has gripped Spanish football in recent days, with the boards of the major clubs trading barbs.

His tone was decisive. "I believe there should be no wars in football, especially between leaders," Cerezo said.

Many read this as a message aimed squarely at the running feud between Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico, the veteran president looking to restore calm ahead of a week packed with major fixtures.





We all complain, but some exaggerate

Asked about the constant complaints over refereeing in La Liga, now the talk of every club, Cerezo answered with a sarcastic smile that carried plenty of meaning.

"We all complain about everything, but the problem is that some exaggerate it and others less so," he said.

Analysts took the remark as a clear hint that Atletico suffer their own refereeing injustice but do not blow it out of proportion like the rest, an indirect dig at the ongoing controversy surrounding Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Settling the Guler incident debate

His comment on the controversial Arda Guler incident proved the most striking of all. The moment had preoccupied fans in Real Madrid's last match against Sevilla.

Cerezo did not hesitate to give his verdict. "Regarding the Arda Guler play, I saw it clearly, but perhaps the referee did not see it," he said.

That short sentence put the Atletico president among those criticising the referee's decision, insisting the error was clear in his view and that the official alone had missed it.



