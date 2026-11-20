Share Follow GOAL on Google

The Manchester City star could be one of the most prominent names on the table in the upcoming winter transfer window, after his future was cast into doubt amid a fall in his appearances and his dissatisfaction with his current situation. Between his desire for a fresh opportunity and Atletico Madrid's long-standing interest in his services, an intriguing move that could take him back to La Liga is looming on the horizon.

Advertisement

Limited minutes are only part of the story. Croatian Mateo Kovacic, 32, is entering the final months of his Manchester City contract, which leaves the English club with two options: cash in on him in January, or risk losing him for free at the end of the season.

Kovacic has endured a difficult spell since the start of the season. He has slipped down the coaching staff's pecking order and never got the chance he'd been waiting for to fight for a starting place in the side.

Across all competitions, he has made 8 appearances: 3 in the Premier League, two in the Champions League, two in the League Cup and one in the Community Shield. That adds up to just 373 minutes.

In that limited time, Kovacic has scored once, against Brighton in the League Cup, and provided an assist against Ipswich Town.

Advertisement Advertisement

He still has the experience and technical quality to add something to any team. But his current situation doesn't match his ambitions, and he has no wish to spend the rest of his career on the bench.

Related Topics

Everything suggests he is seriously considering a move in the winter transfer window. He wants a project that offers him a bigger role and the space to show what he can do, not least because he remains a Croatia international.

Atletico Madrid watching as Kovacic's name returns to the spotlight

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", Atletico Madrid's sporting management rate Kovacic highly. They have shown interest in signing him before and see him as a player who can strengthen their midfield options.

Advertisement

His availability comes at a good time for the Madrid club. They have already begun assessing their needs for next season, with question marks hanging over the future of some of their midfielders.

Captain Koke is expected to play his final season in an Atletico Madrid shirt, and that is pushing the management to look for players who can replace his experience and influence on the pitch.

Advertisement

Johnny Cardoso hasn't reached the level expected of him in his first season either. Injuries have disrupted his consistency and stopped him establishing himself. Morten Hjulmand, meanwhile, still needs more time to prove his worth after inconsistent form in the early months of his spell.

That makes Kovacic a tempting option. He has vast experience on the European stage and has represented major clubs, most notably Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Advertisement

Zubimendi another option, but the calculations are different

Kovacic isn't the only midfield option Atletico Madrid are considering. Martin Zubimendi's name has resurfaced in recent days, after reports linked the Spaniard with a possible exit from Arsenal because of his current situation.

Zubimendi isn't getting the playing time he wants, and that could hurt his chances of staying in the Spain national team's plans. As a result, he is open to considering new options.

Advertisement

Atletico Madrid have tried to sign the Spanish midfielder more than once. Each time, the financial demands and the economic advantages of the Premier League scuppered the deal.

If Zubimendi's circumstances change, the Madrid club may get a fresh opportunity to reopen talks. Much will depend on Arsenal's stance and whether they're willing to let him go.

Advertisement

Could a return to Spain be Kovacic's way out?

Atletico Madrid are monitoring Kovacic's situation closely, but this deal differs in some respects from the Zubimendi option. The Croatian is nearing the end of his contract and isn't getting enough opportunities at Manchester City. His desire for a new challenge could also ease negotiations between the parties involved.

Circulating estimates put Kovacic's market value at around 10 million euros. Given his experience and distinguished career in Europe's major leagues, that could make him a shrewd bit of business.

Advertisement

He has also recovered from the Achilles tendon injury that kept him out of action and is gradually regaining his rhythm, even if his involvement remains limited.

His technical profile suits Atletico's needs. He can keep the ball under pressure, carry it out of tight areas, build play and drive into opposition territory. He can also play in more than one midfield position, whether in a defensive role or further forward.

Advertisement

So will Atletico Madrid take advantage of the Croatian's situation to land a signing with vast European experience, or turn their attention to Zubimendi?

Kovacic's future is wide open. A return to La Liga could be the ideal chance to rediscover his sparkle and end his Manchester City career on a very different note.