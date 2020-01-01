All you need to know about ATK-Mohun Bagan merger

Every detail that you need to know about the new club ATK Mohun Bagan...

and had decided to enter a merger back in January 2020 that would help Mohun Bagan enter the ISL from the 2020-21 season. The first board meeting of the new club was held on Friday and the finer details revealed.

These are all the specifics that you need to know about the new club.

NAME

ATK Mohun Bagan FC will be the new name of the club.

JERSEY COLOURS

The iconic green and maroon colours of the Mohun Bagan jersey retained. This ensures that the brand entity is upheld of the century-old club.

LOGO

The logo retains its essence as the boatman along with the green and maroon sails continue to feature, or the iconic Pal Tola Nauka.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

At the time of registration with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs last month, the ‘ATK-Mohun Bagan Private Limited’ presented five members -- ATK co-owner Utsav Parekh, Mohun Bagan duo of Srinjoy Bose and Debashish Dutta, and two other members -- Gautam Ray and Sanjeev Mehra. Later, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly along with principal owner Sanjeev Goenka have also been inducted on the board.

TOURNAMENTS ATK MOHUN BAGAN WILL TAKE PART IN

The merged entity will take part in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) and the (ISL). Apart from these two domestic competitions, the merged entity will also take part in the group stages of 2021 by using Mohun Bagan’s 2019-20 champions’ slot.

FOCUS ON INFRASTRUCTURE

It has been assured that steps are being taken to ensure that ATK Mohun Bagan gets access to the best infrastructure and training to compete in the international arena. ATK Mohun Bagan will once again make their presence felt on the international ground. Also, investments will be made to ensure the refurbishment of the existing Mohun Bagan facility so that ISL and AFC home games are held there.