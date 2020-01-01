ATK assistant coach Manuel Perez confident ahead of FC Goa clash

Antonio Lopez Habas’ absence will not be a problem for ATK against FC Goa according his assistant Manuel Perez…

After a shock defeat at the hands of , will look to bounce back when they take on league leaders on Saturday at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Head coach Antonio Lopez Habas was sent off at the end of the loss to Blasters due to a scuffle with the opposition's bench. However, his assistant Manuel Perez felt that the Habas’ absence will not affect the performance of the team.

“It won't be a big problem. We are a quality team we know how to play. Without Antonio (Habas) on the bench, we will play our natural game.”

Habas’ assistant did not want to look back to the first leg game against FC Goa which ATK lost. He instead suggested that the team is confident to do well in front of their home crowd.

“Tomorrow (Saturday) we are playing in Kolkata. It is a special place for us. We had beaten at home. So if we can beat them (FC Goa) we will be at the top of the League.”

ATK recently entered into a merger deal with and will form a new club and will take part in the ISL next season.

Speaking about the merger, Perez said, “This is big news for Indian football. Two big teams are coming together. Mohun Bagan are a very big team. We respect Mohun Bagan fans and the clubs. We also respect our fans who have been supporting us for the last 6 years. So it is great news for both clubs.

“We will support Mohun Bagan, we want them to do well in the and of course Sunday is the big match and we want them to beat .”