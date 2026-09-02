A press report on Wednesday laid bare the behind-the-scenes story of the collapsed deal to take Morocco's Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, the Real Betis star, to the English Premier League on the final day of the summer transfer window that closed yesterday, Tuesday.

Ezzalzouli dazzled last season with Real Betis, but a serious injury ruled him out of the last World Cup.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Real Betis yesterday knocked back an offer from Everton worth 43 million euros (35 million fixed and the rest in variables) for the Moroccan winger Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, whose release clause stands at 60 million euros. Barcelona retain a percentage of his sale value of around 20%.

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Everton endured a frustrating deadline day. Their push to sign striker Folarin Balogun (Monaco) fell through after he had passed the medical, despite the club having already sold Beto and Iliman Ndiaye to fund the deal.

Moves for Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United) and Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa) also collapsed, so the club turned in desperation to the Moroccan star. Real Betis said no.