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At the expense of the African champions: Malcom shines to lead Al-Hilal to another friendly win

Al Hilal
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Saudi Pro League
Malcom
S. Inzaghi
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Brazil
Italy

"The captain" continues its impressive form ahead of the new season

Malcom is flying. The Brazilian winger carried his rich vein of pre-season form into another Al-Hilal friendly, firing them to victory over the African champions ahead of the new 2026-2027 campaign.

Al-Hilal beat South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 today, Friday, during "the Leader's" training camp in Austria.

Malcom stole the show with both goals. He opened the scoring in the first half, racing clean through one-on-one with the goalkeeper after a superb pass from Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The second arrived in the second half. Malcom turned a cross from new signing Sabri Dahal straight into the net.

That takes the Brazilian to three goals in two friendlies at the Austrian camp, having already netted in the 2-1 win over Austria's Sturm Graz.

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Marumo Gallants crest
Marumo Gallants
MGA

Italian manager Simone Inzaghi handed opportunities to several players, chief among them the new arrivals. International goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais made his first appearance in the second half.

Two more friendlies await "the Leader" in Austria, against MC Alger on 29 July and Qatar's Al-Ahli on 3 August.

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