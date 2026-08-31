At the decisive moments: Barcelona seal a new signing from the Bundesliga

Barcelona have completed the signing of young German midfielder Mirza Catovic on loan from Stuttgart. He joins Barcelona Atletic as part of the club's plan to strengthen the reserve side with developable young talent.

According to radio station "Cadena SER", the deal includes an option to buy at the end of the loan. Activating that clause is tied to Catovic hitting a set of sporting objectives agreed between the two clubs. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano puts the value of the buy option at 3.5 million euros.

At 18, Catovic stands out for his ability to play between the lines. He offers quality on the ball, accurate passing and the drive to carry it forward. Those qualities prompted Barcelona to move for him and hand him the chance to keep developing in a new competitive environment.

One season on loan will give the Stuttgart man his first taste of Barcelona Atletic. The Catalan club retain the option to sign him permanently if he meets the sporting targets laid out in the agreement.

Catovic's arrival fits Barcelona Atletic's wider strategy, blending players coming through the La Masia academy with young talents from various football markets. The aim is to build a reserve team capable of producing players who can reach the first team in the future.