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Real Madrid made a point of honouring the memory of Jesús de Miguel, the Tenerife player who died in a tragic accident a few weeks ago, during their match against Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabéu. The moving gesture saw the player's family come onto the pitch amid an atmosphere of grief and respect, with officials from both clubs taking part in the tribute ceremony before kick-off.

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Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez and Celta Vigo president Marián Mouriño were both there for the tribute. Together they welcomed the late player's family and paid special tribute to his memory. It was a show of solidarity from two clubs, and a reminder that football goes beyond competition and results. There's still plenty of room for the human gestures that bring everyone in the game together.

Officials from both clubs stood with De Miguel's family on the Santiago Bernabéu pitch. The Celta Vigo president, alongside Pérez, handed the family a shirt signed by every member of the squad. The symbolic gesture carried a message of condolence and respect, and showed both clubs' determination to honour his memory and support his family after the tragedy they've suffered.

The signed shirt wasn't the only tribute. A banner in one of the Bernabéu stands read "Jesús de Miguel, rest in peace" alongside a photograph of him. Supporters greeted it with respect. For a few moments, grief and loyalty took over and the sporting stakes faded into the background.

Before kick-off, the crowd stood for a minute's silence in memory of De Miguel, a tradition that reflects the sporting world's respect for those who have passed away and lets supporters share in remembering them. His image also appeared at Gate 9 of the stadium, one of several tributes Real Madrid organised to keep his name in front of the club's fans at one of European football's most prominent landmarks.

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De Miguel died in a tragic accident just a few weeks ago. The gesture shows how deeply his loss has been felt by those around him in the sport, with Real Madrid and Celta Vigo both joining in to honour his memory despite facing each other in a competitive fixture.

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For his family, being at the Bernabéu carried special significance. They had the chance to remember him surrounded by recognition from supporters and officials alike, with condolence and respect ever present.