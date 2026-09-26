At the age of 15: Moroccan star makes Barcelona and La Liga history

Morocco's Maissa Baha has made history as the youngest player ever to score in the Spanish women's league, aged 15 years, eight months and 10 days, during Barcelona's clash with Logroño on Saturday in the fifth round of the competition.

She struck Barcelona's opener in the 17th minute, rising to meet a Caroline Graham Hansen corner and heading superbly into the net to hand the Catalans a 1-0 lead.

Patricia Guijarro doubled the advantage in the 71st minute. Barcelona wrapped up a clean 2-0 win and climbed to the top of the table ahead of Real Madrid.

A Morocco international, Baha had trained with Barcelona's first team over the summer in preparation for the new season, and this historic goal marks the latest chapter in a promising career.

Football runs in the family. Baha is the daughter of former Morocco international Nabil Baha and the sister of Ziad Baha, who plays for Olympique Marseille's under-19 side.