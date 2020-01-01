African All Stars

‘At least he will win trophies!’ – Kenyans react as Wanyama signs for Montreal Impact

BackpagePix.
The Harambee Stars captain has finally left London for Canada after failing to work his way into Jose Mourinho's plans at Spurs

Kenyans have taken to social media to welcome the decision by Victor Wanyama to ditch Tottenham Hotspur for Montreal Impact.

The Kenyan captain was yet to start in a single match for Spurs under Jose Mourinho this season, and with the African Cup of Nations qualifiers coming up soon, many Kenyans had felt it was time for the player to leave the North London club.

Tottenham confirmed the transfer of the player on their official website by stating: “We have reached an agreement with Major League Soccer (MLS) side Montreal Impact for the transfer of Victor Wanyama.

    “The midfielder made 97 appearances for us in all competitions following his move from Southampton in June 2016, and scored seven times, including the opening goal in our final game at White Hart Lane.

    “We wish Victor well for the future.”

    Below is how Kenyans reacted on the transfer which will see Wanyama play under former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry in MLS.

