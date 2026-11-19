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Iran's Alireza Beiranvand, the Tractor goalkeeper, made history after being crowned Asia's best player for 2026, ahead of Saudi pair Firas Al-Buraikan and Salem Al-Dawsari.

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Bangkok's Aksra Theatre King Power, which also staged the event in 2017, hosted the Asian awards ceremony on Thursday, with prizes handed out across 19 different categories.

The night's headline prize was Asian Player of the Year, with Firas Al-Buraikan up against Salem Al-Dawsari and Iran's Alireza Beiranvand, the Tractor goalkeeper.

Alireza Beiranvand: Asia's best player

Beiranvand took the award for the first time in his career, rewarded for his performances for Tractor and Iran this year.

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He became the first goalkeeper to win it since the Asian Football Confederation adopted the prize in 1994.

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The veteran also ended Iran's 22-year wait for the award. Ali Karimi was the last Iranian to win it, back in 2004.

Alireza Beiranvand or Firas Al-Buraikan: who is Asia's champion?

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His win sparked debate. Everyone had expected Firas Al-Buraikan to claim the award for the first time in his career after an outstanding year with Al-Ahli and Saudi Arabia.

Al-Buraikan led Al-Ahli to the AFC Champions League Elite title for the second time in the club's history, and the second year running, as they beat Japan's Machida Zelvia 1-0 in the final.

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The 26-year-old had the decisive say. He came off the bench in the final and scored the late winner in the sixth minute of extra time.

Beiranvand, by contrast, brought Tractor no continental glory. They went out of the AFC Champions League Elite in the round of 16, beaten 3-0 by the UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli.

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Strangely, Beiranvand was the main reason they went out. He was shown a red card in the 52nd minute.

International achievements: the World Cup is no yardstick

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Al-Buraikan's success went beyond Al-Ahli. Last October he also led Saudi Arabia to the title at the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf Cup 27".

The Saudi striker scored another decisive goal in the final, a 2-0 win over the UAE, as his country claimed their fourth Gulf Cup and their first in 23 years.

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He finished as top scorer at "Gulf Cup 27" with 3 goals, having also scored twice against Oman in the group stage.

There was a downside. Al-Buraikan failed to score at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, despite starting all three group-stage matches.

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Beiranvand's World Cup was hardly better. He started in goal for Iran in all three group-stage matches, and they went out early, just like Saudi Arabia.

He kept just one clean sheet, in the goalless draw with Belgium in the second round of matches, and conceded twice against New Zealand and once against Egypt.

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The Iranian's triumph denied the Al-Ahli striker the chance to become the seventh Saudi player to win Asian Player of the Year since the AFC adopted the prize in 1994.

Saeed Al-Owairan was the first winner under the AFC's umbrella in 1994. Nawaf Al-Temyat followed in 2000, then Hamad Al-Montashari in 2005, Yasser Al-Qahtani in 2007, Nasser Al-Shamrani in 2014 and, most recently, Salem Al-Dawsari in 2022 and 2025.